KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 ― Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) has announced the addition of 248 flights to meet rising travel demands for the year-end travel season until March 2024. The extra flight frequencies are offered to both Malaysia Airlines and Firefly departing from Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 (KUL), Subang Airport (SZB) and Penang International Airport (PIA).

Malaysia Airlines and Firefly ramping up domestic and international frequency

For December, Malaysia Airlines will increase flights from KLIA (KUL) to Sibu (SBW) from 10x to 12 weekly; Tawau (TWU) from 10x to 16x weekly and to Kuching (KCH) from 54x to 57x weekly. In addition, Firefly is also increasing its flights from Penang (PEN) to Kota Kinabalu (BKI) from 14x to 15x weekly; to Langkawi from 10x to 11x weekly and from Subang (SZB) to Langkawi (LGK) from 12x to 13x weekly.

For international destinations, Malaysia Airlines is increasing flights from KUL to Sydney (SYD) from 14x to 18x weekly; to Melbourne (MEL) from 14x to 17x weekly; to Amritsar (ATQ) from 2x to 4x weekly; Cochin (COK) from 6x to 7x weekly and Narita (NRT) from 12x to 14x weekly.

For the Chinese New Year festive period, Malaysia Airlines is also increasing its KUL to Singapore (SIN) route by 2x weekly from 56x to 58x on February 7 and 8, 2024.

Malaysia Airlines offers one-way fares from RM109 for CNY

Malaysia Airlines has also announced one-way fares starting from RM109 within Peninsular Malaysia and from RM255 for Sabah and Sarawak routes for the additional frequencies during the festive season. The national flag carrier is also increasing its flights from KUL to key domestic destinations with 3x extra flights each to Kota Baru (KBR) and Alor Setar (AOR); 8x to Sandakan (SKD); 9x to Sibu (SBW; 1x to Tawau (TWU); and 2x to Kuching (KCH).

MAG Chief Commercial Officer of Airlines, Dersenish Aresandiran said “Anticipating a surge in travel demand, the substantial increase in flight frequencies represents the airline’s strategic approach to meeting the expanding requirements of travellers, offering them a wider range of travel dates for added flexibility and convenience.

We urge travellers to plan and secure their seats early to ensure a seamless and enjoyable travel experience, particularly during peak travel seasons, including Christmas, Year-End and Chinese New Year celebrations.”

Schedule of extra frequency and upgraded flights

For reference, here’s the list of additional frequency and upgraded flights for both international and domestic destinations:

To learn more, you can visit Malaysia Airlines’ website. ― SoyaCincau