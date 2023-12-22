PUTRAJAYA, Dec 22 — The Health Ministry (MOH) is studying the trend of Covid-19 vaccination appointments and will increase the number of slots at centres with high demand, Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said.

He said the public can walk in at vaccination centres (PPV) listed in MySejahtera, but the vaccination is determined on a first-come, first-served basis and the supply of vaccines at the respective PPVs on that day.

“Information on additional vaccines or changes to the number of appointment slots at a PPV will be updated from time to time,” he said in a statement today.

As of December 21, Covid-19 vaccinations are available at 426 health clinics nationwide.

Dr Dzulkefly said that if the appointment slots are fully booked at a specific PPV, the public is advised to select another PPV, preferably in a different week.

He emphasised that the Covid-19 vaccination is currently optional, but strongly recommended particularly for high-risk groups like the elderly or those with comorbidities.

Apart from walk-ins, the public can schedule appointments using the MySejahtera app, following the procedures established during the previous National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK). — Bernama

