KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The Defence Ministry (Mindef) has submitted documents related to four procurement tenders to the Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) involving seven companies alleged to have engaged in bid-rigging activities.

Mindef, in a statement, said all the procurements involved in the investigation were related to four tenders for the supply of goods and services estimated at RM20.8 million in 2016 and 2020.

“All the procurements involved in this investigation were conducted through open tenders and quotations following procurement procedures set by the Finance Ministry, and all relevant documents were submitted to MyCC after obtaining views and advice from the Mindef Legal Division,” the statement read.

Based on records, four companies were listed as involved in the procurement of retail goods and maintenance services carried out through an open tender, the statement stated further.

Advertisement

“Three other companies were involved in procurements carried out through quotations made by the responsibility centre (PTJ) under Mindef,” it said.

Mindef stated its commitment to ensuring that all procurement processes are carried out transparently and comply with the provisions stated in the treasury circulars to prevent leakages, adding that it will provide the necessary cooperation to assist in the investigation process. — Bernama

Advertisement