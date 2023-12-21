KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The trend of modifying motorcycles by removing the rear brake is becoming more and more worrying with the average rider claiming that it can boost the speed of the two-wheeled vehicle.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) head ACP Sarifudin Mohd Salleh said they detected 83 motorcycles without rear brakes during Op Motorcycle/Samseng Jalanan around the capital on Saturday.

“In the previous operation, there were only one or two cases under such offence (modifying the motorcycle with no rear brake), but in the recent operation, 83 cases were detected and this situation is very worrying.

“This is not only dangerous for the motorcyclist but also to other road users,” he said at a press conference on the operation at the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Police Station here today.

Accordingly, police will ensure that the problem is dealt with as best as possible by conducting operations daily and weekly to check the trend.

Sarifudin said in Saturday’s operation, 633 summonses were also issued for offences such as expired or no driving licence, no side mirror and expired road tax.

Meanwhile, he stated that a total of 188 fatal accident cases were recorded in Kuala Lumpur since the beginning of this year until December 18. — Bernama

