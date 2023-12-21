KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The situation in flooded areas improved in Kelantan and remained unchanged in Perak as at 8 am today.

In Pasir Mas, Kelantan, the number of evacuees dropped to 3,077 from 957 families this morning from 3,109 (969 families) last night.

The Kelantan State Disaster Management secretariat said the evacuees were being housed at SK Gual Tinggi, SK Gual To’Deh, SMK Gual Periok, SMK Baroh Pial, SK Kedai Tanjong, SK Gual Periok, Madrasah Tasek Bakong, Masjid Mukim Padang Licin, SK Sri Kiambang and SMK (A) Pohon Buluh.

In Perak, the number of evacuees at Padang Tembak Multipurpose Hall in Teluk Intan this morning remained unchanged from the 39 (from 10 families) last night.

The Perak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat reported that the level of Sungai Bidor, Changkat Jong this morning was at the danger point of 3.55 metres.

The Perak Public Works Department (JKR) said that the stretch at A021 Jalan Kubu Gajah-Ijok Sumpitan in Selama had been reopened to traffic after it was closed following a landslide.

The stretch at FT 1152 Felda Trolak Selatan in Batang Padang has been reduced to a single lane following a collapsed road shoulder.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) has instructed the JPBN and District Disaster Management Committees (JPBD) in several states and high-risk areas to be activated and their level of preparedness be increased.

This is following the yellow alert continuous rain warning issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department early today in Kelantan and Terengganu as well as Jerantut, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin in Pahang until Dec 25 as well as Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru in Johor today.

Nadma said the JPBN and JPBD in the affected areas need to ensure that each relief centre is equipped with basic needs and that the on-scene control posts (PKTK) have sufficient operational assets which are in good condition and ready for deployment.

“Nadma through the National Disaster Command Centre (NDCC) will constantly monitor the situation and the technical information parameters in collaboration with various technical agencies.

“NDCC will always be ready to receive information on disasters, management and operational assistance from time to time,” it said in a statement.

NDCC can be contacted at 03-80642400, fax at 03-80642429 or email at [email protected]. — Bernama