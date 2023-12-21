KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — MetMalaysia has issued a severe-level continuous heavy rain warning until tomorrow for several areas in Johor.

In its statement tonight, MetMalaysia said the affected areas are Mersing and Kota Tinggi.

It also issued a continuous rain warning at the alert level for the states of Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang expected to last until Monday (December 25) and other areas Johor until tomorrow.

In Pahang, the districts listed include Jerantut, Kuantan, Pekan, and Rompin, while in Johor, the areas that will be affected are Kluang, Kulai, and Johor Baru. — Bernama

