KUCHING, Dec 21 — Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah today said the state government has allocated RM4.85 million to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in anticipation of a rise in Covid-19 cases in the state.

He said the amount is to assist the state Health Department prepare for a possible spike in Covid-19 infections.

“Among the items required by the department is an additional allocation of RM2 million to construct a field hospital next to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) in Kuching.

“I have asked that the field hospital be contracted next month,” Uggah, who is also the SDMC chairman, told reporters at his office.

He said the move to build the 88-bed field hospital was planned earlier, but the funds had been insufficient to start the construction.

He said the field hospital would cost less than RM5 million.

Uggah said the state Health Department had already erected a 100-bed field hospital in Sibu, while another 100-bed field hospital in Miri is under construction.

He said the field hospitals are to meet any future demands to accommodate Covid1-19 admissions.

He said the state government has already approved RM2.1 million to replenish the state Health Department’s stock of antiviral pill Paxlovid.

“It is also to meet any rising demand for the pills, especially from high-risk groups,” he said.

He added that Covid-19 cases in Sarawak have increased by 103 per cent, from 310 cases in Epidemiological Week 36 (September 3 to 9) to 631 cases in Epidemiological Week 50 (December 10 to 16).

However, he said the number of deaths remains at nine.

Uggah said the number of Covid-19 cases admitted to hospitals since last month had also been on an upward trajectory.

“In the Epidemiological Week 50, 45 patients were admitted to hospital, in categories 3, 4 and 5, compared to the previous week’s 25 cases,” he said.

However, he said in-patient management was still within the state Health Department’s capacity for now.

He explained that government hospitals are strengthening their preparedness to handle severe cases amid the spike in cases and admissions reported over the past few weeks.

Uggah advised the public to maintain a high level of personal hygiene, such as always using face masks in public places and practising Test, Report, Isolate, Inform and Seek (TRIIS) if they have symptoms of a Covid-19 infection.

He added they should seek treatment immediately if the symptoms worsen.

He urged individuals, especially high-risk groups, to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as recommended to reduce the likelihood of infection, morbidity and mortality from Covid-19.