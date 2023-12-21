KUCHING, Dec 21 — The recent controversy involving Christmas messages on cakes in peninsular Malaysia is illogical, said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He pointed out in Sarawak there has never been such an issue due to the harmonious relationship between the races.

“For us Sarawakians, we are rational people and we know what to do,” he said when officiating at the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) appreciation dinner yesterday.

Abang Johari had previously said when opening the Selangau riverfront and district office building on Dec 18 that the incident was stupid and it was not haram to put festive messages such as ‘Merry Christmas’ on cakes.

Advertisement

Last night, he said there must be mutual respect within a diverse and multi-religious society, and the sensitivities of different groups must be avoided.

He stressed the state government must be fair to all Sarawakians irrespective of their background as they are stakeholders whom the government is answerable to.

“Everybody is a stakeholder in our efforts to improve our lives and at the same time, to give a fair income and living conditions to our people,” he said.

Advertisement

Under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, he said social inclusivity was among the key agendas being pursued by the Sarawak government.

Abang Johari also said he aspires for Sarawak to be the economic hub of Southeast Asia, like the role of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the economic powerhouse of the Middle East.

Among the initiatives Sarawak is focussing on now are reducing carbon emissions, microalgae cultivation, sustainable aviation fuel production, green energy, as well as the taking over Bintulu Port and MASwings, he said.

The Premier also pointed out Sarawak will provide free tertiary education to all Sarawakian students by 2026 at institutions owned by the state government.

He added Universiti Malaya (UM) had in fact approached him on setting up a law faculty in Sarawak, whereby the subjects would include Native Customary Rights and the Malaysia Agreement 1963. — Borneo Post Online