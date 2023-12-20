SEREMBAN, Dec 20 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain urged all police personnel to uphold the image of the force, emphasising the importance using their authority responsibly and avoiding any misuse under the cover of their uniforms and badges.

He said they should instead gain the confidence and trust of the people while ensuring PDRM’s image is maintained at the highest level at all times.

“There are many good deeds by PDRM, but due to one issue, for example, the recent case in Perak (senior cop charged with fatal hit and run of Form Five boy), the force is immediately punished, despite the other good works carried out by its personnel.

“This advice is also directed to myself, not just to all personnel and officers. Be a good officer to safeguard the good image of PDRM,” he said after the Negeri Sembilan Police Contingent’s National Hero Service Medal (PJPN) award ceremony, here today.

He stressed that the force will not hesitate to take action against any personnel regardless of their rank if they commit a criminal offence, or are involved in misconduct or mismanagement.

“We will not compromise. We will initiate an investigation for disciplinary action (against those involved). For your information, I signed a suspension order for the DSP (charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code) that evening itself,” he said.

Razarudin also advised all personnel to maintain their careers well to ensure the welfare and harmony of their families.

“As human beings, once we start a family we must take care of them and our careers too. But if we do not maintain our careers how can we look after our families,” he said.

Earlier during the award ceremony, 210 officers, retired police personnel, and police pensioners’ next-of-kin were awarded the PJPN.

Of the 210 individuals, 143, who were in service during the emergency era, were present to receive the awards.

A total of 12 next-of-kin also represented elderly or deceased pensioners, while the balance of 55 recipients were police officers currently in service. — Bernama