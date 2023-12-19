KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Two men were killed when a storm uprooted a tree which fell onto their vehicles in Jalan Bukit Belacan, Kampung Lembah Jaya Utara, Ampang, here today.

The victims, who were travelling along Jalan Bukit Belacan during heavy rain, were identified as car driver Radin Abd Kharim Radin Mamfudz, 64, and motorcyclist Muhammad Hisyammuddin Ahmad Syakif, 23.

Confirming the double tragedy, Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said police received information about a fallen tree that had hit a car and a motorcycle on the road at 3.51pm today.

He said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the motorcyclist died at the Ampang Hospital.

“Their bodies were taken to hospital for an autopsy. The fire brigade and the Civil Defence Force are clearing the incident area,” he said when contacted. — Bernama

