KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 —King’s Counsel Ng Jern-Fei KC is set to become a Malaysian-registered foreign lawyer with boutique disputes law firm Lim Chee Wee Partnership (LCWP), where he will be bringing his 20 years of international arbitration (IA) experience and expertise to his new practice next year.

The addition of Ng to LCWP’s team on January 2, will put the practice as the only law firm in Malaysia that has a King’s Counsel within its ranks.

This is a mark of distinction that is underscored by the fact that the 43-year-old is Malaysian and was born and grew up in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

Ng has been instructed in some 350 international arbitrations as counsel over the past 20 years.

He is also admitted as an advocate and solicitor in Singapore. His multi-jurisdictional practice also includes England, Hong Kong, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, and Malaysia.

Ng will continue to maintain his United Kingdom practice as a member of 7BR Barristers’ Chambers in London, his Singapore practice with Duxton Hill Chambers, and will continue to be an arbitrator member of Temple Chambers in Hong Kong.

Ng was ranked in the 2023 GAR 45 under 45, the Global Arbitration Review’s guide to the leading figures of the international arbitration bar under the age of 45, and is one of only seven Asia-based practitioners on the list.

He frequently acts as counsel for governments, multinational corporations and high net worth individuals across the globe, both in court and in arbitration.