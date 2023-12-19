KOTA KINABALU, Dec 19 — United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) president Datuk Ewon Benedick is set to propose a mechanism framework for the repayment of 40 per cent of the federal revenue to Sabah, and will submit the proposal to both the federal and Sabah governments.

As a member of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 Implementation Action Council (MTPMA63) and the MTPMA63 Technical Committee (JKMTPMA63), Ewon said he held a round table discussion with Sabah leaders who possess expertise in various fields to develop the proposed framework.

Ewon, who is also the minister of entrepreneur development and cooperatives said the proposed mechanism framework took into account technical issues related to the availability of data related to the collection of federal revenue in Sabah since 1974, aiming for a more practical and forward-moving approach.

“I will present this proposed mechanism framework to the government through discussions before the MTPMA63 and JKMTPMA63 meetings scheduled for early next year,” he said while chairing a round table discussion on the issue here today.

Also present in the discussion were former chief minister Tan Sri Bernard Dompok, Sabah representative at the Inland Revenue Board Datuk Petrus Gimbad, former Sabah Law Society president Datuk Roger Chin, Institute for Development Studies (Sabah) chief executive officer Prof Datuk Ramzah Dambul and former Sabah deputy chief minister Datuk Seri Wilfred Bumburing.

Ewon stated that the proposed mechanism framework needed to be submitted in line with the government’s decision to set a one-year period starting from July 2023 to finalise the payment mechanism.

“I also suggest that a pre-council involving members of the meeting from Sabah be held earlier so that we can present the same narrative. In essence, we want any special payment to Sabah to be based on the 40 per cent formula as per Article 112C of the Federal Constitution,” he said. — Bernama

