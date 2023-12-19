ALOR SETAR, Dec 19 — More than 80,000 Malaysian tourists have taken advantage of the current school holidays to travel to Thailand via the two national border crossings since Friday (December 15).

Kedah Immigration Department director Mohd Ridzzuan Mohd Zain said a total of 78,301 Malaysians have so far travelled to the neighbouring country through the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex and 4,379 through the Kota Putra ICQS, in Durian Burung, Padang Terap.

“There has been unusual congestion at the Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS since yesterday as many want to spend the festive season with their families in Thailand.

“Most of them head for Hatyai, which is known as a culinary paradise for Malaysian tourists due to its affordability and delicious offerings,” he said in a statement today.

He said the Immigration Department is always ready to handle travellers passing through the country’s border gates by opening four to six vehicle counters depending on the traffic situation.

Mohd Ridzzuan pointed out that congestion at the country’s border entry points is expected to further increase throughout the school holidays and the coming Christmas festive season.

“As such, I advise travellers to plan their travel times and check their travel documents in advance to avoid any difficulties,” he said. — Bernama

