JOHOR BARU, Dec 19 — International coffee chain Cotti Coffee made its debut in the Malaysian market last Saturday with the opening of its store at Zenith Lifestyle in Johor Baru.

With over 6,400 stores worldwide, Cotti Coffee can be found in key cities in Canada, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and Hong Kong.

So, what makes Cotti Coffee unique?

Cotti Coffee is the fourth-largest coffee chain in the world and the official sponsor of the Argentina national football team.

Cotti Coffee now graces over 330+ cities globally, covering all provinces in mainland China and operating in 28 countries and regions. Driven by its mission of “Enabling customers to enjoy a comfortable coffee lifestyle”, Cotti Coffee is committed to providing customers with high-quality, cost-effective and convenient coffee experiences.

Cotti Coffee selects 100 per cent high-quality Arabica coffee beans, with a preference for the 2023 IIAC International Coffee Platinum Award-winning Comet and Gold Award-winning Sirius coffee beans.

At the same time, Cotti maintains competitive pricing, embodying its pursuit of “high quality and high cost-effectiveness.”

Customers can enjoy a variety of unique coffee flavours, including rich and aromatic Americano, Latte, Cappuccino plus innovative beverages such as Coconut Latte, Stardust Oat Latte, Pampas Blue Coconut Latte, Grapefruit Sparkling Ice Brew, and the popular Select Rice Milk Series.

Beyond distinctive flavours, Cotti Coffee captures market attention with its innovative technology application.

Customers can pre-order using the official Cotti Coffee app. This allows them to pick up their orders at the store at the time chosen.

The app also regularly sends out coupons and other promotions, enabling customers to enjoy their favourite drinks at affordable prices.

During the opening promotion period, coffee enthusiasts in Johor Baru pay just RM6.90 for all Cotti Coffee beverages and RM3.90 for an Americano.