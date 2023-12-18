KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — A total of 6,271 people were at 30 flood relief centres in four states this morning, with the number of evacuees rising in Kelantan and Selangor, dropping in Terengganu and remaining unchanged in Perak.

In Kelantan, 5,327 evacuees from 1,688 families were being housed at 17 relief centres in Pasir Mas and Tanah Merah as at 9am, up from 4,840 from 1,528 families last night.

In Terengganu, the number of evacuees at 10 relief centres had dropped to 812 (from 180 families) as at 8am, compared to 824 (184 families) last night.

The Terengganu Disaster Management Committee secretariat said the three affected districts were in Dungun with 583 evacuees from 147 families, Marang (179 evacuees) and Setiu (50 evacuees).

In Selangor, the Social Welfare Department Disaster Info portal reported that 43 evacuees from 12 families were housed at two relief centres this morning compared to 39 evacuees from 11 families last night.

Sekolah Rendah Agama (SRA) Padang Jawa in Klang was housing 23 evacuees while 20 more are at SK Parit Mahang in Kuala Selangor.

The Public Infobanjir portal reported that the levels of Sungai Klang in Selat Muara (Klang) and Sungai Buloh in Parit Mahang (Kuala Selangor) were at the alert points of 2.4 metres (m) and 3.5m, respectively.

In Perak, 89 evacuees from 26 families were being housed at a relief centre at Padang Tembak Multipurpose Hall, Teluk Intan.

Disaster Management Committee secretariat of the Perak Civil Defence Force (APM) said that the level of Sungai Bidor in Changkat Jong was at the danger point of 3.51m and the Meteorological Department has forecast rain in the afternoon and evening in Hilir Perak. — Bernama