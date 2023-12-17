IPOH, Dec 17 — The police are still waiting for witnesses with video recordings, either from dashcam or closed circuit television camera (CCTV), on the accident where a 17-year-old student was killed when hit by a car driven by a senior police officer in Meru, to facilitate investigation of the case.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said that so far, no one with such evidence had come forward to assist the police investigation.

“We are still waiting, whoever has dashcam, CCTV or others, whoever has that (evidence) we will accept,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He also advised the public and users of social media sites not to make any speculation about the accident.

A 44-year-old police officer has been arrested and on remand until tomorrow to assist the police investigation.

A viral Facebook post on the accident claimed that the Form Five student’s motorcycle was hit by a car as he was returning home from school. The motorist reportedly fled the scene. — Bernama

