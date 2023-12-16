KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Youth passed a motion for the term of office of assemblymen from the party to be limited to only two terms.

The motion, brought by Balik Pulau Amanah Youth representative, Faizul Shaiffe, was approved, with more votes in favour, during the Amanah Youth Convention in Bangsar, which was attended by 527 delegates, today.

Faizul, when tabling the motion, said that the move could open up opportunities for more qualified Amanah members to become leaders and transform the party, thus attracting the support of the people.

“This transformation can ensure that the party attracts the interest of the people to be directly involved with Amanah so that our party can grow in Pakatan Harapan.

Advertisement

“The party needs to be open by giving space and opportunity to new faces, because many times we see assemblymen are the same people, and there is a brain drain where the assemblyman is comfortable and will not make changes,” he said.

He said that the motion can also ensure that more youth members have the opportunity to hold positions in the party, thus rejuvenating Amanah.

“Each member is given the opportunity to lead together, and the young people are given the opportunity when the time comes (after the end of the assemblyman's term of serving for two terms). If given space, it will be used the best possible way, to ensure that Amanah remains relevant," he said.

Advertisement

During the debate session, Penang representative, Ghazali Ismail, also proposed an amendment to the motion, so that the term of office of Members of Parliament and senators would also be limited to two terms, but it was rejected.

The motion to limit the assemblyman's term of service will be brought to the party’s National Convention, which will be held in Klang, Selangor on Dec 23 and 24.

Amanah Youth also passed 20 other motions which were not debated, while one was rejected. — Bernama