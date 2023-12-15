PUTRAJAYA, Dec 15 — Newly appointed Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa officially clocked in today at 8.29am to mark the start of her duties at the department.

She said with the change in her portfolio comes new challenges and demands that require the department’s attention, especially in terms of addressing the issue of poverty in the Federal Territories.

“I am aware of the new challenges and the demands that need to be addressed. God willing, I will approach these challenges with confidence, particularly in addressing urban poverty and extreme poverty,” she told reporters before a special ministerial briefing here, today.

She also said that although the number of affected individuals may not be substantial in the Federal Territories, the issue must be addressed.

Dr Zaliha also expressed her commitment to turning the Federal Territory of Labuan into a centre for economic and tourism activities, which would be in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s vision.

“My main focus is also to advance Labuan as an economic and tourism hub.

“I will ensure that this department progresses successfully in line with the mission and vision set by the prime minister,” she said.

She then went on to say that the department will prioritise longstanding issues, such as the problems faced by new villages.

Dr Zaliha, who previously served as the health minister, saw a change in her portfolio following a Cabinet reshuffle that was announced by the prime minister on December 12.