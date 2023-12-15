KUCHING, Dec 15 — A total of 15 appointments have been made to the Anti-Sexual Harassment Tribunal (AGS) so far, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said the tribunal members were appointed today and will start simulation sessions to familiarise themselves with its functions.

“The AGS tribunal is expected to start at the end of this year after all the members are appointed, with the simulations to proceed this month,” she said at an appreciation programme for agencies under the ministry here tonight.

She said the simulation sessions are scheduled to start after the appointment of the tribunal’s President and Deputy President from the legal and judicial services.

Advertisement

She added that as of November the ministry has channelled RM2.266 billion in welfare aid involving 531,439 cases.

Nancy also said the establishment of the Department of Child Development (JPKK) is the ministry’s greatest achievement this year.

JPKK was formed on September 1 to replace the Child Division under the Department of Social Welfare as a means to tackle issues of child abuse and neglect.

Advertisement

On a separate matter, she said the Women’s Reproductive Cancer Awareness Campaign (WCaRe), which includes the Cervical Cancer Screening Programme and Mammogram Test Subsidy, has benefited 69,938 women nationwide to date. — Bernama