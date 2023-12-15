KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s trial over more than RM2 billion of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds had to end earlier today after a witness completed his testimony, as one of the witnesses had tested positive for Covid-19.

Deputy public prosecutor Kamal Baharin Omar this morning said the next prosecution witness — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigating officer Nur Aida Arifin — that was scheduled to appear in the High Court to testify in the 1MDB trial was unavailable.

“Yang Arif, that’s all for today, because it seems unfortunately Aida, was informed, actually contracted Covid-19 and is under quarantine until Monday,” he told the High Court.

He confirmed that the quarantine period includes Monday and that she cannot appear in court next Monday when the 1MDB trial is scheduled to continue.

Kamal Baharin said the 47th prosecution witness Adam Ariff Mohd Roslan, which the prosecution had planned to call next on Monday, was currently “under surveillance” as he was in close contact of a Covid-19 patient.

Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah then adjourned court proceedings, saying: “So we break for now, in the confident expectation that Adam is negative, we can continue on Monday.”

Earlier, the 48th prosecution witness, Assistant Commissioner of Police Foo Wei Min, who investigated the alleged money laundering involving 1MDB and 1MDB subsidiaries’ funds in Najib’s personal accounts, completed his testimony, but can be subjected to recall if necessary.

Foo first took the witness stand on October 12, and today was his ninth day testifying.

Najib’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and his daughter Nooryana Najwa Najib was present in the courtroom today.

The 1MDB trial is scheduled to resume next Monday.