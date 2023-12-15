KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — There is a need to establish a committee to study any new Bills proposed to Parliament by the executive or administration to ensure they do not conflict with the Federal Constitution, says Dewan Negara President Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

He said this was part of an effort to strengthen the role of Parliament.

“The committee will examine Bills in detail, as even though they have been studied by the Attorney General’s Chambers and the government, we still find inconsistencies in government policies,” he told Bernama today.

He said there were certain laws enacted since independence that did not align with the requirements of the Constitution and characterised these laws as ineffective.

Advertisement

In the meantime, he said discussions on the matter had been held with Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, and that the plan had also been conveyed to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“I have received agreement that I will lead the technical study concerning what I want to do. After that, the completed technical study will be brought to a committee at the parliamentary level.

“The committee will be co-chaired by the Dewan Rakyat Speaker and the Dewan Negara President, and include representatives from the two houses of Parliament, legal advisers, and relevant government representatives,” he said.

Advertisement

Earlier, Wan Junaidi appeared on the Ruang Bicara programme produced by Bernama TV, which aired tonight. — Bernama