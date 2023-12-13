BELURAN, Dec 13 — Work to improve the Kampung Muanad 3 water treatment plant here is expected to begin next year to optimise its capacity.

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, who is also the state works minister, said the plant, which has a production capacity of 11 million litres per day, currently produces 3.5 million litres of treated water daily.

“I have informed the Sabah Water Department (Jans) director to take immediate action to carry out the improvement.

“It (the plant) needs to be improved physically, namely its structure and operations and, secondly, in terms of human resource,” he told reporters after surveying the plant here today.

According to Shahelmey, the improvement works are expected to take between six and 12 months and the costs will be worked out in detail later.

During his visit, he also surveyed the Beluran Sports Complex road upgrading process, which is set to be completed next April. — Bernama

