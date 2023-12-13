KUANTAN, Dec 13 — A five-year-old boy who was reported missing after falling off a jetty since Monday was found drowned in a river near the Simpang Sepayang flood housing area at Kuala Rompin in Rompin today.

Rompin district police chief DSP Mohd Azhari Mukhtar said the body of Rizq Ramadhina Jamaluddin was found at 5.30pm by a search and rescue team about four kilometres from where the victim was said to have fallen.

He said police first received a report of the victim’s disappearance at about 5.25pm on Monday, after the boy was believed to have fallen off a jetty near their home while fishing with three other siblings.

“Following the report, we started a search and rescue operation since Monday and today’s operation found the child. The victim’s body was taken to the Rompin Hospital for further action,” he said tonight.

The search and rescue operation involved 116 officers from various security agencies, including police, the Fire and Rescue Department and the Civil Defence Force as well as villagers, he said. — Bernama