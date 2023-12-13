PUTRAJAYA, Dec 13 — Umno’s Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani reached the Plantation and Commodities Ministry at exactly 1.10pm today and clocked in three minutes later to start his official duties a day after being appointed to the Cabinet in a much-anticipated reshuffle.

The 59-year-old took over the ministry from Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof who is now juggling two portfolios: Energy Transition and Public Utilities, and Sabah and Sarawak Affairs.

“Too early for me to share with you. After this there will be a briefing from the ministry.

“But what I can say is that this ministry is quite challenging, especially in today's economic situation,” he told reporters before rushing into the inner office of the ministry, looking keen to get cracking on his new job.

Advertisement

Johari’s deputy Datuk Chan Foong Hin also starts work in his new role today.

The DAP MP for Kota Kinabalu was formerly deputy agriculture and food security minister.

MORE TO COME

Advertisement