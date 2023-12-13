KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Italy is ready to share its vast experience and expertise in space industry with Malaysia, and in helping the country to achieve its ambition of becoming a major player in the sector by 2030.

Italian ambassador to Malaysia Massimo Rustico said there is a huge potential for collaboration in this sector between the two countries, noting that while Italy has been a global forerunner in the industry, Malaysia has progressive and advantageous ecosystem that support the development of space industry.

He said these include a committed government, excellence in technical and engineering studies, young talents, and investment and growth of high technology industries.

“There is a huge potential for collaboration between Italian Space Agency (ASI) and Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA) to develop technologies, programmes, (and) share experiences,” he told reporters at the Italian National Space Day 2023 celebration held at his residence here, Wednesday.

Advertisement

Rustico said both sides are currently working to formalise an agreement for strategic collaborations on space industry, which he hoped to be finalised next year.

“We are on the same frequency. I can guarantee that we and our colleagues in Rome are absolutely happy to go forward working together with their peers and counterparts in Malaysia. There is so much to be done,” he said.

Director-general of MYSA Azlikamil Napiah, who was also present at the event, said key aspects of the collaboration would involve space science and exploration, space technology including ground infrastructures and services, space applications such as remote sensing, navigation and communication satellite applications.

Advertisement

He added that other focus areas of the proposed collaboration are in product development and commercialisation, as well as in space education and capacity building.

“Italy is a country that plays a crucial role in space technology. Therefore, we see the potential for exploring strategic cooperation with Italy, especially in the aspects of developing instrumentation equipment and operating space-related activities, in line with the Malaysia Space Exploration 2030 (MSE 2030) policy.

“We also aspire to cultivate more local space technology experts through this strategic collaboration,” he told reporters.

Azlikamil stated that the development of the aerospace industry has significant potential to contribute to the country’s economy, estimating that it could contribute around one per cent or at least RM10 billion to the national GDP by 2030.

The industry is also expected to create 5,000 new job opportunities in the country during the same period, he added.

Italian National Space Day 2023, observed on December 16 annually, celebrates Italy’s achievements in the field of space technology and in conjunction with the launch of the first Italian satellite, San Marco 1, on December 16, 1964.

Earlier, Rustico also launched the “The Italian Spaceway: Towards IAC Milan 2024” exhibition as a prelude to Italy hosting of the prestigious 75th International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Milan from October 14 to 18 next year. — Bernama