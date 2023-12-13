BANGI, Dec 13 ― A Cabinet reshuffle doesn't necessarily require a change in the policies of a ministry, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

Instead, he said policies and guidelines that have proven to be effective should be retained.

“Ministers come and go, deputy ministers come and go. However, it is crucial to preserve effective policies despite government or leadership changes.

“Don't make changes, even to good policies just for the sake of creating a legacy,” he said in his speech at the Rural Entrepreneur Carnival (KUD) 2023 Appreciation Ceremony.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in announcing the first Cabinet reshuffle since the establishment of the unity government, said it was aimed at strengthening the administration in line with current demands and needs.

The reshuffle witnessed an increase in Cabinet members, the dropping of a minister, four new faces and the return of five former ministers, along with several ministers and deputy ministers swapping portfolios, including Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who is the new Foreign Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin (new Defence Minister) and Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir (new Higher Education Minister).

On KUD 2023, Ahmad Zahid said the success of the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) in attracting over a million visitors to the carnival in Putrajaya between November 22 and 26 was a proud achievement worthy of emulating and as Rural and Regional Development Minister, he has recommended that the ministry work on attracting over two million visitors at the next KUD in 2025.

He also presented appreciation certificates and awards to KKDW agencies involved in making KUD 2023 a success during the event. ― Bernama