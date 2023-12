KOTA BARU, Dec 10 — The number of flood evacuees in the Pasir Mas district remained unchanged, at 62 people from 22 families, as of 9 this morning.

According to the Info Bencana portal of the Social Welfare Department, all the evacuees are housed at the temporary relief centre at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Sekolah Gual To' Deh in Rantau Panjang.

They consist of 21 adult men, women (eight), boys (six), girls (seven), baby boys (14) and baby girls (six). — Bernama

Advertisement