GEORGE TOWN, Dec 10 — The Ministry of Education (MoE) has ordered the secondary school in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, to prepare a complete report on the bullying incident involving runaway student Muhammad Daniel Akmal Zulkhairi, said its Deputy Minister Lim Hui Ying.

“MoE is indeed investigating and it is on our radar (Muhammad Daniel’s bullying case), we (MoE) have instructed the school to make a complete report and submit to MoE, we will wait for the report before taking further action,” she said.

Yesterday, the media reported that the mother of Muhammad Daniel, 14, a boarding school student who fled his dormitory because he could not stand the bullying, would lodge a police report soon regarding the incident.

Shuhada Jamaludin, 38, reportedly said she would do so after Daniel’s recovery as he is currently receiving treatment at Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz (HCTM) Cheras and is in a stable condition.

According to Shuhada, Daniel, the eldest of the three siblings had previously complained that he was being bullied, but she did not consider it serious and asked him to resolve the problem with the ‘bullies’ in question amicably.

In another development, Lim, who is also Tanjung Member of Parliament in Penang, said a total of RM400,000 has been allocated for work on upgrading the Chew Jetty and Lim Jetty here to ensure they are safe and comfortable as a tourist destination.

Lim said the allocation was from the Tanjung MP’s office and the jetties are part of the World Heritage Site of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).

“The work to upgrade the jetties started last October and has been completed, this is very timely because in this month, the number of visitors is expected to increase and the clan jetty area is one of the destinations where tourists flock to in Penang,” she said.

“I am satisfied with the work of upgrading the plank walkway because the jetties are often the focus of the public, especially foreign tourists, so we want to ensure that the jetty boards are safe and in comfortable condition for tourists.

“Now the only thing left to do is to install the lights at Chew Jetty, which could not be completed because the water level (tides) has caused these works to be postponed,” she said after conducting an inspection at the two jetties today.

Apart from Chew Jetty and Lim Jetty, there are four other jetties connecting floating villages consisting of Tan, Lee, Yeoh families and another mixed family called ‘Mixed Clan Jetty’ and all of them are now tourist locations in Penang.

The jetties of the fishing villages on the sea front are often the focus of foreign tourists, especially from China and Singapore. — Bernama