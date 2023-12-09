KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) is investigating a recent alleged bullying case involving a boarding school student to ensure that the issue can be resolved immediately.

In a statement, the ministry informed it is taking note of the alleged bullying as reported by the media

“Circulars 12 and 13 of 2023, dated November 3, 2023, must be used as a guide to address signs of anyone being bullied or sexually harassed in all MOE educational institutions,” read the statement.

The ministry informed it has established four channels for students, parents, and the community to report cases of bullying and sexual harassment.

Complaints can be lodged through a special hotline, WhatsApp application, email at [email protected], and its Public Complaint Management System (SISPAA).

The media today reported that a 14-year-old student who was reported missing since last Thursday from Sekolah Menengah Sains Alam Shah, Jalan Yaacob Latif, Cheras, was found in a weak state at the Saidina Othman Mosque in Bandar Tun Razak last night.

It is learned that the teenager ran away from school after being bullied by other students. — Bernama

