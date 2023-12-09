MELAKA, Dec 9 — The Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) has given its assurance that the supply of onion will not be affected following a ban on onion export by the Indian government yesterday.

Its minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the ministry had made the preparations in such a development.

“I have not received the official confirmation but I assure there will be no onion shortage in the country.

“For onion supply, we are also importing from China, Thailand and Pakistan as well as several other countries,” he said when met after the 2023 Melaka State Amanah Convention here today.

Mohamad sabu who is also Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president said the issue is whether there will a price increase and the matter is under the purview of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry.

Bernama today quoted the Indian Directorate General of Foreign Trade which said that the goverment has decided to move the export of onions from the free to banned category until March 31.

This followed the rise in food prices and political upheavals especially with the impending parliamentary election in India next year.

India is the largest onion exporter to Malaysia with 36 per cent while China and Thailand contribute 20 and seven per cent respectively. — Bernama