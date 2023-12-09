KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is considering expanding the Madani government’s one-year anniversary programmes in the states.

Anwar said he will discuss it with his Cabinet next week.

“My schedule to visit was supposed to be tomorrow but I’ve decided to come by today, and I see that the response is very encouraging.

“The cooperation between government departments, government-linked companies is very satisfactory,” Anwar told reporters after visiting the various booths and exhibitions at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium today.

A total of 102 government agencies have set up exhibitions at the stadium grounds that aim to provide information about the various programmes to commemorate the first-year anniversary of the Anwar administration.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attends the Madani Government One Year Anniversary Programme in Bukit Jalil December 9, 2023. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

