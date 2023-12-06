PUTRAJAYA, Dec 6 — Israel’s recent order for the World Health Organisation (WHO) to remove its supplies from the medical warehouse in southern Gaza within 24 hours as the regime continues its offensive ground operations is blatantly inhumane and violates international law.

The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement Wednesday said threatening a United Nations (UN) body, especially one that provides crucial life-saving aid to victims of the conflict, is neither acceptable nor defensible.

“Such irresponsible action not only violates the human rights of the Palestinians, including their right to health and right to life, but also jeopardises efforts towards achieving a peaceful solution to the ongoing crisis,” the statement read.

On Monday, WHO said it had been forced to move supplies from its medical warehouse in southern Gaza within a 24-hour period after a warning from the Israeli military that ground operations there would make it inaccessible.

Wisma Putra said Malaysia unequivocally condemns the continued atrocities by the Israel Occupation Forces (IOF) in Gaza after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause on December 1.

It emphasised that the failure of the international community to speak up or act against certain perpetrators of criminality who continue to enjoy immunity under the pretext of self-defence is a clear sign of double standards.

“It further corrodes trust in the multilateral system and long-held principles of international law,” it added.

Wisma Putra said the international community must come together and act resolutely in demanding the perpetrators to halt this madness, respect and support the mandates of international organisations, and uphold the sanctity of humanity.

“Only then will progress be achieved to realise the vision of an independent and sovereign Palestine state, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its Capital,” it said.

At least 16,248 Palestinians have been killed and more than 43,616 others injured in relentless Israeli air and ground attacks on the enclave since October 7. — Bernama