KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — DAP veteran Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang today questioned PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan’s reply to him in relation to the party’s leadership, citing “significant” omissions.

The former lawmaker said Takiyuddin did not address the question of whether the PAS ulama group will allow a professional like Kemaman MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar to become the leader of PAS, which in theory could pave the way for him to become the prime minister.

“I thank PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan for his views, but his omissions are more significant than what he said.

“In particular his omission in mentioning whether the ulama (religious leaders) group will allow a professional like the MP for Kemaman, Samsuri Mokhtar to become the PAS party leader and the prime minister of Malaysia,” he said in a statement.

Advertisement

Lim said Takiyuddin had also maintained his silence when it came to substantiating allegations by leading PAS figures that he, along with DAP, were anti-Malay, anti-Islam, anti-royalty, communist and Islamophobic.

“Does Takiyuddin agree with the PAS president?

“Another significant Takiyuddin silence is on the lies, falsehoods, fake news and hate speech of the PAS MP for Kepala Batas, Siti Mastura, that I am cousin to the Singapore founder prime minister, (changing his name to “Lim” Kuan Yew) and the Malayan Communist Party secretary-general Chin Peng,” he added.

Advertisement

Lim questioned Takiyuddin’s role in ensuring that the Islamist party’s leaders, including Hadi, do not spread untruths and hate speech.

“What is he doing to ensure that PAS leaders and members of Parliament are not as media illiterate as Siti Mastura?” he asked.

Earlier, Takiyuddin hit back at Lim after the latter questioned the position of Hadi in the Islamist party.

The Kota Baru MP said it is more accurate and beneficial if Lim advises government allies, especially Umno, asserting that the Malay nationalist party is continuing to lose support among its own members.

Last Sunday, Lim issued a statement and questioned if Hadi would step down to pave the way for a more moderate and open-minded PAS leadership under Ahmad Samsuri after the latter won the Kemaman parliamentary by-election on Saturday.

He also expressed concern about the potential consequences for Malaysia if the leading party of the Opposition in Parliament is led by individuals who are “media illiterate, including those with PhD qualifications”.

Lim stressed the importance of leaders who can differentiate between truth and lies and identify falsehoods and fake news.