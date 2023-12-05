KANGAR, Dec 5 — An eight-year-old boy suffered burns almost all over his body after being struck by lightning in Kampung Permatang Kerisek, Simpang Empat, near here, last night.

Kangar Police chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop said that in the 7pm incident, Muhamad Azizul Jaafar and his 39-year-old mother, Nor Lelawati Abu Bakar, were walking home from a neighbour’s house.

He said Nor Lelawati was unhurt but traumatised.

“The incident occurred when it was raining. She had gone to fetch her son from a neighbour’s house,” he said in a statement today.

Yusharifuddin said the boy is being treated at the Bahiyah Sultanah Hospital in Alor Setar. — Bernama

