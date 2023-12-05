TAWAU, Dec 5 — More than one million contraband cigarettes were seized from a house at Kampung Kubang Jaya, Semporna recently.

A team from the Tawau Customs Department raided the unnumbered house on November 24 after receiving public information.

Sabah Zone Customs Assistant Director General Datuk Mohd Nasir Deraman said the 1,009,600 cigarettes of various brands were estimated o worth RM183,520 with unpaid tax of RM510,168.

“The raiding team also arrested a local man in his 60s who is the owner of the house,” he said during a press conference here on Tuesday.

Advertisement

He said investigation found that all the cigarettes were brought in from neighbouring countries for the local market.

“The modus operandi is to bring in the cigarettes from neighbouring countries and use an unnumbered house as a temporary storage.

“The house that was raided was used to hide contraband before being sold and distributed to the surrounding markets,” he said.

Advertisement

According to Mohd Nasir, further investigations are still being conducted on the entry of contraband cigarettes and the suspect will be charged in court.

“All the evidence and suspect were taken to the Semporna Customs Office for further investigation. The case is investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1976,” he said.

“Smuggling not only harms the country in terms of loss of revenue but also poses a threat to national security and the well-being of the people,” he added.

Therefore, Mohd Nasir called on the public to cooperate by channelling information of smuggling activities to the Customs toll free line at 1-800-88-8855.

“The Customs Department assures that the identity of informants is kept confidential,” he said. — Borneo Post Online