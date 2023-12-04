KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Malaysians aged 21 years old and above with an annual income of not more than RM100,000 can redeem their RM100 eMadani credit from four supported eWallets such as Setel, Shopee Pay, TNG eWallet and MAE. To prevent people from getting scammed, the Ministry of Finance has issued an advisory to warn users about scam tactics that target unsuspecting victims.

Beware of eMadani cashout offers

The eMadani eWallet credit is aimed at promoting cashless eWallet spending at physical merchants and the RM100 credit can’t be transferred or converted into cash. The Ministry is warning users to be wary about offers that offer “cash out” services or transfers via peer-to-peer.

It warned that the government will not be responsible if there are any losses as a result of users trying to transfer or withdraw the eMadani credit. Any eWallet accounts found to be involved in cash-out or peer-to-peer activities could face suspension and have their eMadani credit forfeited.

In June this year, the government gave out RM200 eWallet credit under the eBeliaRahmah initiative for youths. However, several youths were scammed for trying to cash out their RM200 eBeliaRahmah credit through third parties on social media. Some had offered to provide an eWallet cashout with a RM15 fee.

Instead of trying to cash out and risk losing your money, why not spend it at physical merchants nationwide? The four supported eWallet players can be used to scan DuitNow QR payments and you can spend your RM100 credit at the grocery store, restaurants and more. In addition, the eMadani-supported eWallets are also offering extra value through cashback vouchers, points and more. Besides, the credit is valid until February 29, 2024, so there’s ample of time to utilise your RM100 eWallet credit.

Do not apply for eMadani via suspicious links or third-party apps

Take note that the RM100 eMadani credit can only be redeemed via Setel, Shopee, TNG eWallet and MAE apps. There are no other third-party apps or services to redeem the eMadani credit. If someone sends a message claiming to offer assistance to redeem your RM100 eMadani credit, it is likely a phishing scam to trick users into providing their personal details and One-Time-Password (OTP).

As always, you should only download the official apps from the official app stores such as Apple App Store, Google Play Store or Huawei AppGallery. Do not download APK apps from links shared on social media as downloading apps from unknown sources may contain malware which could put your phone’s security at risk.

If you’re a victim of a scam, you are urged to contact the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) as soon as possible by calling 997.

In case you missed it, here’s how you can redeem your RM100 eMadani eWallet credit starting today. — SoyaCincau