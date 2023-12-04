GEORGE TOWN, Dec 4 — The Penang government today unveiled a collaborative partnership with the Resilient Cities Network (R-Cities) which aims to enhance the state’s resilience and urban systems across diverse sectors that play a crucial role in fostering economic growth.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said in the face of global upheavals and hurdles such as the rampant population growth and environmental pressure exacerbated by climate change, prioritising resilience becomes pivotal for fostering economic growth and development.

“With Penang’s growing population and urbanisation, we are more than ever in need of being resilient.

“Progressive urban thought processes have become quintessential as Penang looks to the future in transforming into a hub for innovation and investments that expands opportunities beyond the state.

“Today Penang has made efforts to fortify resilience through various programmes and initiatives, thereby showing our commitment to promote social stability amidst challenges,” he said in his speech at the Resilience Partnership Ceremony and Chief Resilience Officers (CRO) Announcement here today.

CROs are generally senior-level city officials who coordinate across government departments and city stakeholders to craft strategies and implement actions that build city-wide resilience.

R-Cities is a not-for-profit organisation led by global cities which harnesses knowledge, practices partnerships and financing to empower cities and help them build a safe, equitable and sustainable future for all.

This collaborative partnership is also supported by Micron Technology’s very own community-based arm, Micron Foundation. — Bernama