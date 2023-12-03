GEORGE TOWN, Dec 3 — The body of a baby girl was found washed up along Queensbay Coast here today.

Barat Daya district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the police received information about the grisly find at around 5.55pm.

“Preliminary investigations at the scene revealed that the body of baby girl had likely drifted with the sea currents before washing up along the coastline.

“The body has been sent to the Penang Hospital for an autopsy and the case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today.

He urged those with information regarding to the case to contact the police or to show up at any nearby police station to assist in the investigation. — Bernama

