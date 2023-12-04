KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an alert-level continuous rain warning for Terengganu and several areas in Kelantan and Pahang from December 6 to 8.

MetMalaysia, in a statement today, said the areas in Kelantan involved Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Baru, Bachok, Machang and Pasir Puteh.

In Pahang, the warning was issued for Kuantan and Pekan.

The public can obtain information on the latest weather forecast via the myCuaca mobile application or MetMalaysia’s official website and social media or by contacting the hotline at 1-300-22-1638 for any queries. — Bernama

