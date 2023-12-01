KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an alert-level continuous rain warning for the whole of Terengganu and several areas in Kelantan and Pahang from today until Sunday (December 3).

It said in a statement today that the warning involved areas in Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Baru, Bachok, Machang and Pasir Puteh in Kelantan as well as Jerantut, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin in Pahang.

It said the public could get the latest weather information through the myCuaca mobile application, refer to the official MetMalaysia website and social media platforms or contact its hotline at 1-300-22-1638 for any enquiries. — Bernama

Advertisement