KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is withdrawing its application to obtain documents from two lawyers suspected of accepting bribes and receiving proceeds from unlawful activities in the settlement between the Malaysian government with Ambank and Goldman Sachs regarding the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) issue.

The MACC, through two letters dated November 29 sent to the court, stated that it had no intention of continuing with the application and requested a new date for case management.

A check by the media found that the case is set for mention this Wednesday (December 6).

Last October 11, the MACC filed two applications at the High Court to obtain documents from the two lawyers, namely Chetan Jethwani and his law firm, Chetan Jethwani & Co, and Rosli Dahlan and Rosli Dahlan Saravana Partnership.

Advertisement

Chetan is the lawyer for Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in a civil case, while Rosli represented the former prime minister in a case related to the Jana Wibawa project.

The MACC requested the respondents to submit 10 documents, including their letters of appointment as lawyers for Goldman Sachs (Chetan) and 1MDB (Rosli), their bank account statements and the bank account statements of their companies.

MACC contended that the documents are needed to identify the role and actions of the two lawyers, who are suspected of conspiring with Goldman Sachs and the parties concerned in the 1MDB settlement process.

Advertisement

In an affidavit supporting the notice for the motion, MACC investigating officer Mohamad Sabri Mohd Latif stated that the two lawyers were being investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009 as well as Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds From Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Last November 3, Rosli, in applying to strike out the application by MACC, said that the agency did not have the legal position or locus standi to obtain the document. — Bernama