KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has reportedly directed the Registrar of Societies (RoS) to periodically examine the activities and financial status of registered organisations.

Amid the controversy surrounding charity group Aman Palestin, state news agency Bernama quoted him saying the RoS must take firm action, including revoking an organisation's registration if they fail to submit their financial, annual, and activity reports.

"Every report submitted by an NGO must undergo a thorough examination to prevent the registration of organisations whose activities deviate from what is stipulated in its statute," he told reporters as quoted by Bernama.

He said the Societies Act 1966, among others, grants the RoS the authority to accept registration applications from organisations, give approval, and ensure that an organisation operates according to the law.

Despite Saifuddin's remark, Aman Palestin was registered as a company — Aman Palestin Bhd — under the Companies Commission, rather than the RoS.

Last week, the MACC said it froze 41 bank accounts linked to charity group Aman Palestin and several other related companies, and had also raided the group where several gold bullion were seized.

Aman Palestin later demanded the release of the accounts, and threatened to sue to regain access.

MACC previously said that its investigation is ongoing and is being held under the MACC Act 2009, the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Amla), and the Penal Code.

Formed in 2004, the Bangi-based Aman Palestin’s website said it was formed to collect donations and channel these to those affected by conflicts in Palestine, Syria and Lebanon.

Its executive director is Abdullah Zaik Abdul Rahman, formerly the president of the controversial Islamist group Ikatan Muslimin Malaysia (Isma). Another director, Zaini Awang, is also an Isma leader while its adviser Zainur Rashid is currently Isma’s vice-president.