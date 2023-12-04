PORT DICKSON, Dec 4 — The United Nations Interim Force (Unifil) in Lebanon will receive 20 new assets at the beginning of January which will ensure the readiness of the Malaysia Battalion (Malbatt) peacekeeping force in the country.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman said the Panthera 4x4 armoured vehicles worth RM190 million were to replace old assets namely the Radpanzer Condor (RPZ Condor) 4x4 which had been used for more than 40 years.

“The procurement from Turkey is completed and is expected to be delivered early next year. There is a need for us to replace the old assets to boost their capability.

“In addition, the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) is also in the process of acquiring 50 high mobility light tactical vehicles worth RM400 million to replace old assets used in Lebanon. Alhamdulillah, many thanks to the government for approving the allocation,” he said.

He spoke to reporters after launching the Malbatt 850-10 medal presentation and disbandment ceremony at the Army Basic Training Centre (Pusasda) here today.

The Malbatt 850-10 contingent, consisting of 854 personnel, was stationed at the Ma’rakah and Tibnin camps under the control of the Unifil’s West Sector. The contingent ended its one-year mission on November 14.

Meanwhile, Mohammad said the participation of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF) in the mission also increased the bilateral cooperation between Malaysia and Brunei.

On the deployment of the Malbatt 850-11 contingent, he said the situation is under control but operational readiness is always enhanced to face any possibility following the Israel-Palestine conflict.

He added that the team’s standard operating procedure (SOP) is also adequate and will be improved from time to time. — Bernama