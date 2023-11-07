PETALING JAYA, Nov 7 — The second detachment of Malaysian Battalion 850-11 (Malbatt 850-11) that will participate in the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon departed this afternoon.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said the 216-strong detachment of 16 Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) officers and 193 personnel, along with seven Royal Brunei Armed Forces personnel, was led by Malbatt 850-11 deputy commander, Lt Col Zainol Abdul Samad.

The detachment was vital in efforts to realise the armed forces’ commitment as peacekeepers under he auspices of the UN, especially in Lebanon, he added.

“The ATM’s involvement, through the Malbatt contingent in Lebanon has clearly received international acknowledgement and support.

“Their role and involvement proves Malaysia is very committed in carrying out humanitarian aid missions to countries in need to ensure shared peace and security are upheld,” he said in his speech during the detachment’s departure ceremony at the Subang Air Base in Shah Alam, here today.

He added that the detachment had undergone three-month special training, including a month-long sole service training and two months of force integration training under the supervision of the Joint Forces Command at Malbatt Village, Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan.

“Malbatt 850-11 is ready to mobilise to Lebanon to replace Malbatt 850-10 that will complete its United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (Unifil) mission after serving for 12 months,” Adly said, adding that the detachment will be mobilised in stages, with four Air Asia flights, with the first group having departed on November 2, Group 3 on November 12 and Group 4 to follow four days after.

He said the assignment this time was more challenging due to the Israel-Gaza conflict that erupted on October 7.

He explained that the conflict has raised tensions between both parties, claimed thousands of lives and caused widespread destruction of property.

“Obviously the conflict will impact the security situation in southern Lebanon and affect the operations of the Malbatt 850-10 and Malbatt 850-11 contingents if it drags on,” he said. — Bernama