KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Malaysia is actively considering the request for information (RFI) mechanisms for coal carbon reduction and possible early coal phase-out, showcasing a forward-looking approach to climate mitigation action and environmental sustainability.

Minister of Natural Resources, Environment, and Climate Change, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, who participated in the launch of France’s coal transition accelerator event during the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) in Dubai on Saturday, underscored the substantial challenges faced by Malaysia and other developing nations.

In a statement today, he said these challenges span over energy, economic, social, and environmental domains, particularly for countries relying on young coal plants.

“Despite this, the minister emphasised Malaysia’s unwavering policy against the construction and development of new coal plants while calling for the need to establish a dependable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy system in the face of these obstacles.

Advertisement

“Among the options, the country has explored to reduce carbon emissions from existing coal facilities include co-firing, mothballing, or early retirement, on top of making a significant reduction in fossil fuel subsidies for electricity,” said the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change.

At the event, Nik Nazmi also expressed Malaysia’s interest in understanding the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) deal, which the Vietnamese government has subscribed to, in unlocking financing and support for sustainable energy transition, and which Malaysia can emulate.

While Malaysia acknowledges the potential to have increased coal elimination ambition, he stressed the importance of technical, capacity and capability support from developed countries and the international community. — Bernama

Advertisement