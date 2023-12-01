KOTA BARU, Dec 1 — Police detained a couple and seized 74 kilogrammes (kg) of ganja worth RM229,400 in Kuala Krai, yesterday.

Kuala Krai deputy police chief DSP Kamarulzaman Harun said the man and woman, aged 25 and 39, were detained after police had stopped their vehicle which was heading to Gua Musang from Kota Baru.

Kamarulzaman said a police patrol car from the Kuala Krai station was on surveillance duty in a MPV when they spotted a suspicious looking Proton Wira in Telekong at about 11.35am.

“When police ordered the vehicle to stop for inspection, the car with three people inside sped off but police managed to give chase and stop the car at Bukit Sireh. One of the suspects inside the car managed to escape into the bushes while two others were detained.

“Upon inspection, five boxes believed to contain ganja weighing 74kg worth RM229,400 was found,” he said in a statement today.

Kamarulzaman added that the suspect who had managed to escape was the husband of the woman who was detained and he urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the Kuala Krai police station at 09-9666222 .

“Upon questioning, both suspects admitted to have assisted the main suspect who escaped, to send the drugs. Urine tests conducted on both found the man positive for methamphetamine while the woman’s test was negative,” he said adding that both will be remanded for seven days. — Bernama

