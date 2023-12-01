KLUANG, Dec 1 — Police have arrested a 54-year-old man for indecent exposure after he allegedly exposed his genitals while riding a motorcycle in Simpang Renggam last week.

Kluang police chief Assistant Commissioner Bahrin Mohd Noh said investigators from the district’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) were able to locate the man following the incident.

“The police team managed to apprehend the male suspect in Ayer Hitam, near Batu Pahat, at 1.30pm on Wednesday.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had a previous record related to illicit drugs. However, he tested negative for drug abuse,” Bahrin said in a statement today.

Advertisement

On November 23, a video of a motorcyclist flashing his genitals was shared online, causing public uproar.

Today, Bahrin said the man has been remanded for four days until this Sunday to assist investigators.

“The case will be investigated under Section 377D of the Penal Code for gross indecency, which carries a prison sentence of up to two years upon conviction,” he said.

Advertisement

Police urged those with information about the incident to contact their nearest police station or to call 07-7784222.