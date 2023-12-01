KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Police arrested three individuals, including a woman, and seized various types of drugs estimated to be worth more than RM500,000 in a raid on a condominium unit in Cheras last Wednesday.

Cheras district police chief ACP Zam Halim Jamaluddin said the suspects, aged between 19 and 33, were believed to have been actively involved in the distribution of drugs around the Klang Valley.

“The condominium unit had been rented for RM1,500 a month since August and was used to store and repackage drugs before selling them to customers.

“Upon inspection, we found syabu weighing 12,053.80 grammes (g); 3,570 ecstasy pills weighing 1,180 grammes; heroin base weighing 373 grammes; and MDMA powder weighing 515 grammes,” he told a press conference at the Cheras police district headquarters here today.

Zam Halim said all the suspects have been remanded for seven days from Wednesday (November 29) to facilitate investigations under Section 39B, Section 12(2) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama

