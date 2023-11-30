KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir stated that the humanitarian pause in Gaza should not be considered a definitive resolution to the protracted conflict in Gaza.

Rather, he said, the pause must mark the beginning of a lasting peace process and permanent ceasefire.

As a result, he said, Malaysia made a strong case for the UN Security Council (UNSC) to begin implementing the required measures in order to make the two-state solution a reality.

Zambry affirmed that this solution garners extensive global backing and has received endorsements through various United Nations (UN) resolutions.

“The whole world is looking, and counting on the UN, especially the Security Council. This body has failed the Palestinians, too many times and for far too long. It is time to deliver and rectify these ‘historical misadventures’ of the great powers that caused one of the bloodiest and unending killings of innocent lives in more than seven decades, in modern history.

“This is the clear message, not only from my fellow Malaysians but from all peace-loving citizens of the world,” said Zambry, when he delivered the national statement at the UN Security Council (UNSC) High-Level Open Debate held in New York yesterday.

He reiterated that the only way to achieve a just and durable solution to the Palestinian question is by granting the Palestinian people their inalienable right to self-determination, through the establishment of a free and independent state of Palestine, based on pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Qatar-mediated humanitarian pause in Gaza was reached on November 22 and entered into force at 7am Friday. It was later extended for two days on Monday. Qatari Foreign Ministry on November 30 announced that the truce will be extended for another day, today. — Bernama