KUCHING, Nov 29 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari today announced the payment of special financial assistance amounting to two months of basic salary to all members of the state civil service.

He said they include those employed in state-owned companies, statutory bodies, and uniformed agencies.

“The payment will be made before the end of this year,” he said in his winding-up speech in the State Assembly.

He said about 28,000 members of the state's civil service will receive special financial assistance from the state government. He added the special payment will involve an allocation of RM72 million.

“We will also not forget the federal officers serving in Sarawak this year who have contributed towards the efforts of the socio-economic development of the state this year,” he said.

He added they will each receive RM600 from the state government.

He said there are about 130,000 officers serving in the federal departments in Sarawak. He said the payment will involve a sum of RM78 million and will be paid early next year.

